A 32-year-old Gary man who was shot Friday night died after being found in the hospital parking lot, laying on the ground next to an ambulance.
At 9:05 p.m. the Gary Police Department responded to a gunshot wound victim at Methodist Hospital Northlake, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Emergency room staff told police the Gary Fire Department found the man with gunshot wounds on his back laying in the parking lot. An unknown vehicle fled the scene after dropping the man off near the emergency room doors, police said.
Brian Martin, 32, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. The manner of death is being ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred at a gas station at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Harrison Street, Hamady said.
Detectives are asking the public for help in providing information on the incident by calling the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME. Detective Gregory Fayson is investigating the incident, police said.
Agencies involved at the scene included the Lake County Coroner's Office, Gary Police Dept., Gary EMS, Lake County CSI and Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
