A 23-year-old Griffith woman succumbed to her blunt force trauma injuries and was pronounced dead early Sunday after being struck by three vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Lane Street in Crown Point, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The Lake County Sheriff's Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called out to the scene at 2:30 a.m. The woman, later identified by the Lake County Coroner's office as Sarah Gates, was walking in the eastbound lane of U.S. 231 when she was struck by a vehicle. Two more subsequently struck her, Sheriff Martinez said.
The first and third vehicles that struck Gates stopped at the scene. The second vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee, did not stop at the scene. The Lake County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help for information about the black Jeep. No plate number or additional description nor possible damage information is available at this time, Sheriff Martinez said.
Preliminary reports indicate Gates was walking in the eastbound lane because she got into an argument with her boyfriend. The boyfriend advised they were on their way home when an argument occurred, and Gates exited the vehicle they were in, Sheriff Martinez said.
Gates was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point and pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m. The Lake County Coroner was dispatched to the hospital at 3:08 a.m., according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's office.
An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of Gates' exit from the vehicle and the accident, Sheriff Martinez said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Trajkovich at 219-755-3392, or call the Lake County Sheriff's Dept. hotline at 1-800-750-2746.
Check back for updates as they become available.