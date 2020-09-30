UPDATE: Handler on leave after police dog Dax's second escape in Crown Point

“Crown Point residents were extremely helpful with contacting the department with information on possible sightings,” Martinez said. “There were reports that Dax was spotted jumping fences and swimming across a pond.”

After the first escape, officers found the dog about 8 a.m. Monday in a neighborhood off East Monitor Street. The dog was in healthy condition and only had a slight abrasion on its paw, Martinez said.

Dax's first escape happened Saturday evening after his handler, Ventrice, and two other K-9 handlers returned from training for a week in Ontario, Canada.

Martinez said Dax likely became startled as Ventrice was trying to get the dog into a house and his leash came loose. The police dog then broke away from his handler and ran away with the 6-foot lead still attached.

Ventrice has been with the department for about two years. Her first dog, K-9 Razor, became ill and was exchanged for K-9 Dax. K-9 Razor still lives with Ventrice after being diagnosed with laryngeal paralysis, Martinez said.