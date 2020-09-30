 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Handler on leave after police dog Dax's second escape in Crown Point
CROWN POINT — A K-9 handler has been put on leave following the second capture of Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 Dax, who has led chase throughout Crown Point.

Dax's second escape came just over a day after being reunited with his handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, the sheriff said. 

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said that after extensive examination into Dax’s recent escapes, Ventrice has been put on paid administrative leave as further investigation and additional disciplinary decisions are underway.

“I would like to thank the public for helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department locate one of our K-9s that managed to run away twice in three days,” Martinez said. “This is a rare and unfortunate situation. But area citizens who contacted us with tips and officers from Lake County and surrounding jurisdictions worked hard to bring Dax home safely.”

Martinez said he also has put in place other protocols to prevent further incidences.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police dog once again escaped through a door that was not well-secured while the handler had stepped out, Martinez said. Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, residents spotted Dax in the area of Pratt and Monitor streets, and within minutes, officers found Dax by Living Stones Church on Pratt Street and captured him.

“Crown Point residents were extremely helpful with contacting the department with information on possible sightings,” Martinez said. “There were reports that Dax was spotted jumping fences and swimming across a pond.”

After the first escape, officers found the dog about 8 a.m. Monday in a neighborhood off East Monitor Street. The dog was in healthy condition and only had a slight abrasion on its paw, Martinez said.

Dax's first escape happened Saturday evening after his handler, Ventrice, and two other K-9 handlers returned from training for a week in Ontario, Canada.

Martinez said Dax likely became startled as Ventrice was trying to get the dog into a house and his leash came loose. The police dog then broke away from his handler and ran away with the 6-foot lead still attached.

Ventrice has been with the department for about two years. Her first dog, K-9 Razor, became ill and was exchanged for K-9 Dax. K-9 Razor still lives with Ventrice after being diagnosed with laryngeal paralysis, Martinez said.

“We are currently reviewing Dax’s status on our department and considering options including reassigning him or possibly returning him to the vendor,” the sheriff said. “I am extremely disappointed by these regrettable events.”

