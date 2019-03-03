The arrival of March did little to pry the Region out of the grips of winter with a Sunday snowfall creating hazardous driving conditions, and resulting in numerous crashes and the temporary closure of Interstate 94 in the Michigan City area.
Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 in Michigan City following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
U.S. 6 was also shut down temporarily in the area of Mander Road in Porter County's Jackson Township, according to Adam Parkhouse, media relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
"We were not expecting to get very much at all today," he said of the narrow band of lake effect snow that struck a portion of the area.
Lake enhanced snow impacted north-central LaPorte County beginning shortly around noon, said Gino Izzi, meteorologist at the Romeoville, Illinois, office of the National Weather Service.
The rest of the Region saw a more typical snowfall, he said.
All snowfall was expected to stop Sunday, Izzi said, leaving clearer conditions for rush hour traffic Monday.
INDOT warned motorists Sunday to slow down and remain alert when snow is falling.
"Even if conditions are good where you're at, it might be a different story just up the road," the agency said in a social media post.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said the county had trucks out salting roadways under its jurisdiction.