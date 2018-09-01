Due to information provided by Indiana State Police, the names of two victims were released in error. The Lake County coroner's office has not released the names of the deceased female and male in the 2007 Jeep SUV.
GARY — A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning near the Grant Street exit on the Indiana Toll Road killed four and seriously injured three children, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
At approximately 1:41 a.m., ISP were notified of a report of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes from the 21 mile marker on Interstate 90. It was also reported the driver had no headlights on. Shortly thereafter, there was a report of a head-on crash at the 13.1 mile marker, just before the Grant Street exit, according to the release.
Police said a 2017 Toyota SUV crashed into a 2007 Jeep SUV that was traveling in the left lane. Six people were in the Jeep, including driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato, 45, of Chicago; an adult female, a teen male; and three children, Emily, 10, Damaris, 11, and seven-month-old Florali, according to the release.
ISP trooper Alaa Hamed and others tried performing life-saving measures on Octavio and one of the children to no avail. Octavio, the adult female and the teen male were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The other children were critically injured and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary. They were later airlifted to area hospitals in Illinois. Emily was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Damaris and Florali were airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the release.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The driver was identified as Tiara Davis, 25, of Calumet City by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office confirmed that Davis was the only person in the Toyota. Alcohol may be a factor in this crash and toxicology results are pending, police said.
Eastbound traffic was closed for a short time while the outside shoulder was opened for traffic.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included Indiana State Police, Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department and the Lake County coroner's office.
