While this weekend's storm was winding down tonight, Northwest Indiana's skies still have plenty of frozen misery in store for the coming week.
The area's winter storm watch expired 4 p.m. Sunday, but the National Weather Service said a less intense winter weather advisory remains in effect for Lake, LaPorte and Porter this evening.
They warn that motorists on Interstates 80, 90 and 94 and local highways can expect periods of snow that could cover the pavement and limit visibility.
Mark Ratzer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service center in Romeoville, Illinois, said late Sunday afternoon, "Lake snow is still going on and will probably continue through this evening. It isn't as intense as it was earlier, but we could have some flurries into the predawn hours.
He said they had a report of total snowfall of 6.5 inches in East Chicago and estimates of 5 inches in Hammond and 6 inches at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
Ratzer said, "It was a pretty typical storm. A deep low pressure system passed off to the south, creating a widespread system snow. And then, as it passed, winds pulled in colder, arctic air over relatively warm lake water to form lake snows."
He said temperatures overnight are expected to drop to between zero and 5 degrees above. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to be clear with a high in the mid teens.
But an active weather pattern is expected after that. "We have another weather system that moves in on Tuesday. It looks like we will get a mix of precipitation."
"It may start out Tuesday midday or early afternoon as snow. But it looks like it will switch over to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and persist into Tuesday evening.
"It may turn to all rain for a time Tuesday evening as temperatures warm above freezing for a period and then switch back to a mix of snow or freezing drizzle for early Wednesday before ending.
"We will be calm until Thursday afternoon when there is potential for some light snow. We may see light snow showers linger into Saturday," he said.
Expect a high of around 30 degrees Wednesday with temperatures falling a bit during the day, the low 20s on Thursday and only single digits above freezing Friday, before temperatures recover to the teens next weekend.