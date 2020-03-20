UPDATE: Local pastor admitted to hospital, put in isolation; wife 'taking turn for worse,' he says

A local pastor has been admitted to the hospital and put into isolation nearly a week after his wife was hospitalized for coronavirus.

On Friday evening, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, shared news on Facebook that his wife's, Darlene Spencer, health continues to decline.

"I love her and just had to make the most difficult decision of my lifetime," Jeff Spencer wrote. "Her doctor and nurse came down to the ER to tell me my wife is taking a turn for the worse and that if her heart stops, they are not going to restart it. Please pray for my children and extended children along with all of our grandbabies during this difficult time."

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Spencer photo of himself in a medical mask in a hospital room.

"I’m here and isolated. Infectious disease doctor told them to admit me," the pastor wrote about 4:30 p.m.

Earlier Friday, he said amid his worsening cough, a nurse advised he may need to be tested for COVID-19 and could be admitted to a hospital.