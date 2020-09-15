UPDATE: Man dies from gunshot wounds in Gary's second homicide in two days

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 30-year-old Gary man died Monday night of gunshot wounds in the city's second homicide in as many days, officials said.

Keiyun Mays was wounded in the 2000 block of Burr Street, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Police responded about 7 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress, which was later developed into a report of shots fired, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found Mays unresponsive and wounded on a second-floor landing. He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 8:20 p.m.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

On Saturday evening, a 53-year-old Gary man was found dead in the 700 block of Harrison Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was identified as Carey Hunter.

Police asked anyone with more information is asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Gary has had 37 homicides and 115 gunshot wound victims so far this year, police reported.