MUNSTER — The driver of an SUV who was killed Sunday morning after rear-ending a truck trailer in the Main Street construction zone has been identified as 37-year-old Robert Knight, of Schererville, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Knight suffered blunt force trauma and the manner of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.
The white Lexus was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it passed the barricades west of Fox Run, Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel said.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Scheckel said.
Signs posted on the barricades indicate the road is closed to through traffic, he said.
Munster police and fire units, the Lake County coroner's office and Lake County accident reconstruction were called out to the scene at 5:25 a.m.
The coroner's office placed the crash in the 1500 block of Main Street and said Knight was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.
The accident is under investigation, Scheckel said.
Check back for updates as they become available.