UPDATE: Multiple crashes cause backups on I-65, I-80/94 during downpour

Multiple crashes on Interstate 65 and Interstate 80/94 during a stormy downpour have caused many traffic backups Tuesday afternoon.
As of 4 p.m., Indiana State Police confirmed there were multiples crashes on both interstates as a thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds across Northwest Indiana.
During the afternoon downpour, there was a hit-and-run crash on I-65 in the Ridge Road area, in which a vehicle fled the scene only to get into another crash at the 10.8-mile marker, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Melinda Garcia.
A person fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested by Lake Station police.
On I-80/94, police responded to a three-semi crash in the westbound lanes at the 12.6-mile marker and another unrelated crash involving two semis in the westbound lanes at the 15.9-mile marker. The two incidents have caused traffic congestion in that area, police said.
A semitrailer was seen in a ditch causing slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of I-65 near 61st Avenue at 4:15 p.m., an eyewitness reported. Recovery equipment to remove the semi must make it through the nearby traffic congestion to clear the scene, police said.
As of 5 p.m., calls for crashes had begun to slow down, Garcia said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
