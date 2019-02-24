Multiple NIPSCO customers are without power as powerful wind gusts pushed through the Region Sunday morning.
As of 2 p.m., over a thousand customers in Lake County, around 80 in LaPorte County and over two thousand in Porter County are without power. East Chicago has almost 700 without power, Gary has over 150 and Lowell has over 130 in Lake County. Valparaiso has over 1,300 without power and Porter has over 700.
High winds are to blame, and several incidents have involved trees and limbs downing power lines, according to Rick Calinski, NIPSCO public affairs manager.
"The high winds and gusts are causing challenges across our entire electric territory," Calinski said. "We have all crews working to restore service quickly. We appreciate customers' patience."
No approximate timeframe for full power restoration is available at this time. Customers are encouraged to report and stay away from downed power lines, Calinski said.
Winds reached approximately 45 mph staring around 5 a.m. in Northwest Indiana. Areas closer to the lakefront, such as Gary and Michigan City, experienced wind speeds up to 63 mph. A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m., according to Matt Friedlein, National Weather Service meteorologist.
A weather system that came out of the Rockies that intensified as it progressed east brought winds and shift in temperatures. Winds will gradually lower in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are also expected to dip into the teens, and wind chills could reach below 0, according to Friedlein.