UPDATE: Pastor, daughter discharged from hospital

A local pastor who spent around three days in an area hospital after experiencing symptoms in line with the coronavirus is heading home after being discharged Sunday afternoon.

Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, posted about his experience after he was admitted Friday. His wife, Darlene Spencer, was taken to Community Hospital in Munster Wednesday. His daughter, Sami Mead, also went to the hospital Sunday after experiencing shortness of breath, but was ultimately discharged.

Jeff Spencer and Mead were sent home to be self-quarantined until test results come back and symptoms are gone.

Darlene Spencer was one of the first two COVID-19 cases identified in Lake County. Jeff Spencer has been posting updates on his wife's condition, saying Friday she was in critical condition. He also noted her oxygen levels have been dropping low. She remains in isolation.

In a March 18 public Facebook post, Jeff Spencer announced that his wife was sedated on a ventilator and her kidneys were failing. Her breathing is being assisted with oxygen. She was hospitalized March 15.