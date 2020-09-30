UPDATE: Police dog Dax retrieved after second escape in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — For the second time, Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 Dax was retrieved after escaping its owner just over a day after being reunited with its handler.

Police found the dog Wednesday morning near Pratt Street and West Summit Street, across from the Living Stones Church, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Numerous law enforcement officers had scoured the areas around the White Hawk subdivision in Crown Point for the missing K-9, Martinez said. He did not say how the dog escaped from his handler a second time Tuesday night.

After the first escape, officers found the dog about 8 a.m. Monday in a neighborhood off East Monitor Street. The dog was in healthy condition and only had a slight abrasion on its paw, Martinez said.

Dax's first escape happened Saturday evening after his handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, and two other K-9 handlers returned from training in Ontario, Canada.

Martinez said Dax likely became startled as Ventrice was trying to get the dog into a house and got away once its leash came loose.