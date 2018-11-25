GARY - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2500 block of W 13th Avenue Saturday night.
Gary Police responded to Methodist Hospital Northlake around 9:05 p.m. in reference to a male gunshot wound victim, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Emergency room staff advised officers that Gary Fire Department members discovered the male with apparent gunshot wounds to the back laying on the ground near an ambulance. An unknown vehicle fled after they dropped the male off near the emergency room doors, according to Cmdr. Hamady.
The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the hospital around 10:20 p.m. The victim was identified as Patrick A. Williams, 32, of Gary, and was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. The manner of death is being ruled as a homicide, according to a news release.
Agencies involved include the Lake County Coroner's Office, Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County CSI, Gary Police and Methodist Hospital Northlake.
Detectives are asking the public for help with any information on the events that led up to the shooting.
Detective Gregory Fayson is investigating this incident. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
