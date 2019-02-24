Hundreds of NIPSCO customers are without power as powerful wind gusts continued to push through the Region on Sunday evening. A hazardous weather outlook is still in effect for Northwest Indiana.
As of 8 p.m., more than 400 customers in Lake County are without power, as are more than 400 in LaPorte County and nearly 200 in Porter County.
High winds are to blame, and several incidents have involved trees and limbs downing power lines, according to Rick Calinski, NIPSCO public affairs manager.
"The high winds and gusts are causing challenges across our entire electric territory," Calinski said. "We have all crews working to restore service quickly. We appreciate customers' patience."
No approximate time frame for full power restoration is available at this time. Customers are encouraged to report and stay away from downed power lines, Calinski said.
Winds reached approximately 45 mph starting around 5 a.m. in Northwest Indiana. Areas closer to the lakefront, such as Gary and Michigan City, experienced wind speeds up to 63 mph.
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the Region, according to the National Weather Service. Strong westerly winds are expected to continue but lessen throughout the night. High waves caused by the winds could produce minor coastal flooding along lake Michigan, most likely in Porter County.
Along the lake, the weather service also forecasts a freezing spray risk Sunday night and Monday, and hazardous conditions for small aircraft throughout the week.
A weather system out of the Rockies that intensified as it progressed east brought the winds and shift in temperatures, which dropped down to the teens with wind chills near or below zero.