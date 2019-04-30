DYER — Town officials were alerted to a sewer collapse after a resident found a sinkhole in their backyard Tuesday morning.
The sanitary sewer collapse happened at the 1400 block of Madison Ave. at the intersection of 215th and 214th Streets, according to an alert posted on the Town of Dyer’s website.
The collapse occurred sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, said Public Works Director Jeff Dzurovcak. The town was notified by a resident about 7:30 a.m. that there was a sinkhole in their backyard.
Dzurovcak said the town has set-up bypass pumping around the collapse so service should not be interrupted.
Madison Avenue between 214th and 215th streets has been closed due to the bypass pumping hoses and drivers are advised to follow posted detours.
"Many factors could have caused the collapse but we will know more once the area has been excavated for the repair," Dzurovcak said.
Repairs are expected to begin Wednesday.