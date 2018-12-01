ST. JOHN - Police chief James Kveton is being accused by several officers in the department of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
A CBS 2 Chicago report from Friday says five officers approached the City Clerk and several other patrolmen contacted the news station to share workplace experiences that involved harassment, fear and a quota for the number of tickets issued each day. By Nov. 20, five police officers had made formal reports to the clerk, according to the report.
A letter issued to Town Council members Thursday from the clerk's office outlined the officer's allegations and provided evidence Chief Kveton may have discussed matters of the investigation with the police commission, according to the report.
Cpl. Steven Rudzinski said "People are afraid of losing their jobs. We have officers with years on that are applying with other departments." Rudzinski also said Chief Kveton allegedly battered an officer for turning in his time sheet late, according to the report.
"I believe that a police officer was battered by the chief of police, that the officer filed a legitimate complaint up the chain of command and that that complaint has been mismanaged by the chief of police," retired federal officer David Delgado said. "I also believe certain town officials in cooperation with the chief have attempted to cover up the incident.
"The police officers, town residents, and myself are asking that the chief be suspended pending a thorough investigation by the Indiana State Police. I am personally asking that the chief resign from his position immediately as up to 12 of his officers, town residents and I have a total lack of confidence in his ability to lead the Saint John Police Department."
Requests for comment by the Times to Chief Kveton and Town Council President Christian Jorgensen were not immediately returned. Assistant Chief David Demeter declined to comment.
Chief Kveton was first appointed Jan. 1, 2016. He has worked in law enforcement for almost 35 years. He previously worked in Illinois locales, including 30 years at the Elmhurst Police Department.
