UPDATE: Traffic jam cleared on Borman Expressway after crash at Indianapolis Blvd.
Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the interstate had been cleared at Indianapolis Boulevard by Thursday afternoon.

LAKE COUNTY — Traffic has returned to normal on the Borman Expressway Thursday afternoon after an earlier crash that blocked two eastbound lanes near Indianapolis Boulevard.

The road was cleared about 11 a.m. after a roughly 30-minute cleanup that shut down three right lanes, Indiana State Police said.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

