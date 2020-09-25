 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Woman killed in pedestrian-involved crash identified, coroner says
UPDATE: Woman killed in pedestrian-involved crash identified, coroner says

SAUK VILLAGE — A Sauk Village woman was injured in a crash involving a car and a pedestrian and later died at a Northwest Indiana hospital Thursday evening, officials said.

Juana Sallis, 59, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Franciscan Health Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Her death was ruled accidental.

Sauk Village fire department and EMS responded earlier to the scene of the crash, at U.S. 30 and Torrence Avenue, the coroner's office said.

Fire officials did not immediately release details on the crash, citing an ongoing investigation.

