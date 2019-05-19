DYER — Police are investigating an incident Sunday in which a contract worker died while working on an electronic sign at Pop's Italian Sausage and Beef.
Terry Mirkov, 62, of Crete, was pronounced dead at noon, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The cause of death was still pending as of Sunday evening. Police scanner reports suggest authorities were responding to a call about a possible electrocution.
"We're asking if anyone saw anything to call us," Dyer Police Cmdr. Don Foley said. "It's still an ongoing death investigation. We're trying to figure out whether this was medical or accidental. It doesn't appear there was any foul play."
Foley said he should have more details after the coroner's office does an autopsy Monday morning.
Crews first received a call about the incident in the 1100 block of Joliet St. at 11:13 a.m., Foley said.
Multiple Dyer police and fire, Superior Ambulance and NIPSCO vehicles were at the scene late Sunday morning and early afternoon. The Lake County Coroner was called to the scene at 11:27 a.m.
Westbound U.S. 30 traffic was affected with backups during the incident.
