Uran talks Crown Theatre, road projects during monthly forum

CROWN POINT — Although all the buildings on the square are occupied or undergoing renovations to open this spring, residents want to know what's going at 19 N. Court St.

On Tuesday, residents attending the monthly Tuesday Talks with Crown Point Mayor David Uran submitted three questions about a seemingly vacant Crown Theatre.

"The ownership of the theater is working through its own issues to open, and we don't have any more news on when that's going to take place," Uran said. "On the outside looking in, they are not in any violation of the square. They're not in any violation of building codes."

According to records obtained by The Times, the theater has undergone four inspections — three in October 2019 and one in December 2019 — and passed all of them. Those inspections were not considered final, records show.

Though residents want answers on what's happening at the theater, Uran said the city doesn't get involved with private development — a sentiment he has expressed in the past — unless there are zoning code or building violations.

"What's taking place on the inside is where us as government takes a step back because that is a private entity working with another private person," he said.