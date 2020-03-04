Uran talks Crown Theatre, road projects during monthly forum

CROWN POINT — Although all the buildings on the square are occupied or undergoing renovations to open this spring, residents want to know what's going at 19 N. Court St.
On Tuesday, residents attending the monthly Tuesday Talks with Crown Point Mayor David Uran submitted three questions about a seemingly vacant Crown Theatre.
"The ownership of the theater is working through its own issues to open, and we don't have any more news on when that's going to take place," Uran said. "On the outside looking in, they are not in any violation of the square. They're not in any violation of building codes."
According to records obtained by The Times, the theater has undergone four inspections — three in October 2019 and one in December 2019 — and passed all of them. Those inspections were not considered final, records show.
Though residents want answers on what's happening at the theater, Uran said the city doesn't get involved with private development — a sentiment he has expressed in the past — unless there are zoning code or building violations.
"What's taking place on the inside is where us as government takes a step back because that is a private entity working with another private person," he said.
"We hopefully will see some progress on there because we all want to see that building at its highest and best use and move forward with it."
In July, just a little over a week before it was set to open, project manager Brad Strom announced the doors of the 102-year-old theater would remain shut as construction continued.
Without an immediate grand opening date made available to the public, shows were postponed and patrons were left with questions about refunds.
Patrons are still waiting for the refunds they were promised months ago.
Uran said those who are still waiting should be able to contact the Better Business Bureau or the state.
"The city can't comment on something we have no power or knowledge of on the movie theater, so I apologize," he said.
When it comes to the historic Antique Mall, Uran said it isn't clear what the owner wants to attract to the building, but renovations are underway.
Similar to the Crown Theatre, Uran told residents inquiring about Crown Point Superintendent Teresa Eineman the city won't comment on something it doesn't have working knowledge of.
Last week, the board place Eineman on paid leave and named an acting leader.
"We have a relationship with our school board and our school system, but we don't operate any of their business operations," Uran said. "We respect their lane, stay in our lane and allow them to act accordingly based on what they feel is best for our students, teachers and community itself."
Uran spent a better half of the forum discussing various road projects coming to the city, including the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, plans to renovate South Main Street and work on South Court Street and Greenwood Avenue.
When it comes South Main Street, Uran said residents can expect to see improvements made similar to those made on South Court Street in summer 2019.
Currently, NIPSCO crews are on South Court Street and Greenwood Avenue to address a gas leak. NIPSCO has since replaced the line. The final step is putting the intersection back together, which should happen in the spring, said Doug Brite, superintendent of the city's engineering department.
When it comes to 109th Avenue improvements, Uran reaffirmed roundabouts are being installed and alternative traffic routes will be posted before work begins.
The time, date and place of the next Tuesday Talks is to be determined.