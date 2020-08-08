Valparaiso grad Jeff Samardzija put on IL; Region players riding MLB restart roller coaster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Samardzija is not the game manager he once was and, while he wasn't the power pitcher today's teams now covet, opposing hitters are using their power against him.

Samardzija, 35, has given up a league-worst six home runs in what has been a rough 2020 campaign. The right-hander has allowed 15 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings for a 9.88 ERA.

Saturday, he hit the 10-day injured list as San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said the Valparaiso grad told trainers and coaches that he didn't feel he was able to get his throwing arm loose in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The rival Dodgers tagged him for seven hits, including three home runs, as Samardzija went four innings. He gave up six runs, five earned, and struck out three.

He was scheduled to undergo an MRI Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Samardzija is in his fifth season with the Giants. The first two seasons continued a string of five straight seasons pitching 200-plus innings. In three starts this season, the former Notre Dame football star is 0-2 with five strikeouts and has allowed 1.61 hitters per inning to reach base by way of a hit or walk.

