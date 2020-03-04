Vehicle crashes into Munster Gyros, 4 people sent to hospital

MUNSTER — A vehicle crashed into Munster Gyro Wednesday evening and four people were sent to the hospital, including three customers.

At 5:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Munster Gyros at 8307 Calumet Avenue, said Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc.

A Munster officer had approached the vehicle, a silver Ford SUV, which was stopped in the 8200 block of Calumet Ave. facing southbound, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The driver was not alert at first but as the officer tried to get his attention, the man became alert and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The driver first hit Miss Print, a business at 8244 Calumet Avenue, and caused damage to the front of the building.

The vehicle continued driving across Calumet Avenue and struck Munster Gyros, driving inside the building's dining area, Peirick said.

Three people in the restaurant were injured and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The condition of the driver, who was taken to a hospital by ambulance, is unknown at this time.

John Spanos, co-owner of Munster Gyros, said he was in the kitchen when it happened.

