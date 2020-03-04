Vehicle crashes into Munster Gyros, 4 people sent to hospital

MUNSTER — A vehicle crashed into Munster Gyro Wednesday evening and four people were sent to the hospital, including three customers.
At 5:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Munster Gyros at 8307 Calumet Avenue, said Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc.
A Munster officer had approached the vehicle, a silver Ford SUV, which was stopped in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue facing southbound, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
The driver was not alert at first but as the officer tried to get his attention, the man became alert and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The driver first hit Miss Print, a business at 8244 Calumet Avenue, and caused damage to the front of the building.
The vehicle continued driving across Calumet Avenue and struck Munster Gyros, driving inside the building's dining area, Peirick said.
Three people in the restaurant were injured and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The condition of the driver, who was taken to a hospital by ambulance, is unknown at this time.
John Spanos, co-owner of Munster Gyros, said he was in the kitchen when it happened.
“I was in shock like a deer in headlights,” Spanos said. “I couldn’t believe this was happening.”
The vehicle traveled all the way inside the dining area, smashing through the west side window. The crash caused some people to fall inside the restaurant but Spanos said it appeared they were not seriously hurt.
“We were very fortunate that the restaurant was pretty much empty,” Spanos said. “This could have been a lot worse.”
Spanos said the restaurant will be closed for a couple days while repairs are made.
Regular customer Ed Nightingale, of Hammond, was inside the restaurant, standing in front of the cashier counter ordering food when the vehicle burst inside.
He said he saw the officer pull behind the vehicle across the street and then saw the SUV drive toward the restaurant.
"Everything happened so fast, I ran and then turned around," Nightingale said. "I thought he would stop but he kept coming through. I am surprised I wasn't hit."
The cause of the crash in under investigation, Peirick said.