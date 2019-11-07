To honor those who risked their lives to serve their country, communities across Northwest Indiana will host celebrations for Veterans Day.
Two ceremonies are scheduled Friday.
The city of Valparaiso, the Parks Department and the Parks Foundation host a Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St.
The Volunteers and Veterans Service Memorial serves as a backdrop to the ceremony, which includes speeches by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and U.S. Navy Veteran Mitch Peters. Additionally, a wreath will be placed at the base of the monument.
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park, 720 W. 145th St. in East Chicago.
Other services include:
Saturday
The sixth annual Appreciation Day parade to honor veterans will begin at 10 a.m. on Olcott Avenue in Hammond. The parade travels down 173rd Street, ending at Hessville Park Veterans Memorial, where a short program will follow. Parade participants include members of local American Legions and VFW posts, entertainment from area high school bands, antique military vehicles, Those Funny Little People and a flyover by the Lima Lima Flight Team.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee hosts a recognition service at 10:30 a.m. at Stoney Run County Park in Leroy. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 219-769-7275.
Monday
A Veterans Day pancake breakfast is served from 7-10 a.m. at the Crown Point Fire Department. Immediately following, a ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 20 and the city of Crown Point will be held at 11 a.m. on the steps on the east side of the old Lake County Courthouse. historic Lake County Courthouse.
The city of Whiting and the American Legion Post 80 host a Veterans Day ceremony, starting with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at Post 80, 2003 Indianapolis Blvd. Around 10:50 a.m., those who wish to participate will line up and march to the memorial site. The Post 80 Color Guard will lead, with music provided by the Whiting High School band. At 11 a.m., the ceremony will begin at the Whiting Veterans Memorial at the corner of 119th and Oliver streets. Commanders of veteran and service organizations will speak, a salute will be fired and taps will be played. Following the ceremony, Post 80 will serve a free spaghetti dinner to veterans from 2-5 p.m.
Veterans can head to Merrillville Town Hall, 7810 Broadway, at 11 a.m. for a service. Special guest Edward Boer will speak, there will be a performance by Merrillville High School choir and refreshments will be served.
Frank Mrvan, in partnership with Wicker Memorial Park, will host "Veterans Day: Remembering Our Gold Star Families" at 1 p.m. at Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The ceremony will honor the family of Spc. Sergio Eduardo Perez. Perez enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard in 2010, shortly after he graduated from Lake Central High School.
The town of Schererville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside to the Schererville Town Court, located inside the police department.