HOBART – “Do you have a Jeep?”
The question was posed to Bob Carnagey one Sunday evening more than 50 years ago when the U.S. Army veteran was sitting at a snack bar in Vietnam, learning how to play hearts.
It was a random, but simple question — one that would lead Carnagey down a path that would change his life forever.
Carnagey was 21 when he was drafted into the army in August 1967.
Until his return home in 1969, Carnagey served as a clerk in a signal unit, responsible for installing telephone switches that routed long distance calls directly from Southeast Asia to the U.S.
“I told him, ‘Yeah, I have a Jeep.’ That was a real treasurer over there,” the now 73-year-old recalls. “He said, ‘Good you can take us to downtown Saigon to the orphanage.'”
The next Sunday, the guys packed up the Jeep and headed to Saigon.
“When the gates from this facility opened up, and we pulled right into the courtyard, more than 100 kids in the orphanage flocked toward the Jeep,” Carnagey said. “Half of them were naked, some missing limbs. Orphans in a torn country like that are just not good ... They cried out for attention.”
Carnagey would find himself returning to the orphanage every Sunday after.
His unit gathered donated clothes and pallets of excess food like beans and powdered milk to deliver to the children.
“We took these two trucks over to the orphanage and the kids came flying out. People inside the orphanage are coming out and opening the bottom doors in their buildings,” Carnagey said. “These kids just started unloading these pallets … had a whole line of people just passing them down. We filled their storage area with all these cans of excess food from the military that was just sitting around collecting dust.”
Carnagey’s efforts at the orphanage would earn him a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in a combat zone.
But the Hobart veteran said he didn’t do it for any special recognition. He did it because helping the children gave him something to do that felt good during the war.
“The frustrating part for a lot of guys in Vietnam that were in the back — not the guys in the jungle, they had terrible jobs in miserable places — is they were frustrated because they weren't part of the war. They were doing the stuff that was supporting, but they weren't part of war,” he said.
“We all felt good going there. It was a time to escape reality.”
Now retired, Carnagey still spends his time advocating and supporting children who are experiencing some of life’s worst hardships.
Supporting the families
While playing in a golf tournament at the Course at Aberdeen in Valparaiso in 2010, Carnagey was asked to put a dollar in a basket designated to a charitable organization called Folds of Honor (FoH).
“I said, ‘Well, what’s that? What is this for?’”
Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. With the motto “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy,” FoH was started in 2007 by Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
Rooney was moved to start the program after returning home from his second tour of duty in Iraq.
As his flight landed, Rooney witnessed the painful reality a family faces when a loved one in uniform is killed. The veteran met the family of Army Cpl. Brock Bucklin, who was killed in action in Iraq in May 2006. Bucklin’s body was on board and Rooney watched as passengers left the plane with little regard for the fallen soldier or his family, which included a young son named Jacob.
There are currently more than 1 million dependents of military service men and women, but nearly 85% of these dependents do not qualify for educational assistance.
“That intrigued me since I was a Vietnam veteran,” Carnagey said. “I read the story about how it got started and it triggered my mind, what did they do when I was in the army for the children of the soldiers or military personnel that got killed? I didn’t have to do any research there. Nothing.”
Carnagey immediately got to work for FoH.
As the organizer of the Northwest Indiana Friends of Folds of Honor, Carnagey has led local golf outings every year and has formed many fundraising partnerships with organizations like the Indiana National Guard and Family Express Corp.
“The cause has struck a chord with the community,” he said, referencing an interaction he had with a golfer at a previous outing. “He stopped me and said, ‘Thank you. … We want to help the soldier, we don’t know how and this gave us a way to help the soldiers at our back door.’
“That taught me a lot that people were giving more attention to these guys when they’re coming home compared to 40 years earlier when I came home. I knew we just had to continue doing this.”
Under Carnagey’s leadership, the local FoH chapter has raised $160,000 to provide more than 30 years of academic scholarships, according to a news release.
Remembering those who served
Carnagey is active in other veteran groups and military charity events including the annual Sapper Six Memorial Run. The event remembers the six fallen members of the Valparaiso-based National Guard 713th Combat Engineer Company who died in the line of duty during a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan.
He also serves as on the board of directors for the state-level Disabled American Veterans and as a mentor in the Porter County Veterans Treatment Court.
The Vietnam veteran was recently honored with the Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude Award, presented by the Indiana Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).
The award was conceived in 2003 in memory of Maude, who was the highest ranking officer killed in the September 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon, according to a news release. Maude was an Indianapolis native and a 3-star general who was known throughout his career for taking care of soldiers and army families.
The award is presented annually to those who show exceptional efforts on behalf soldier welfare.
"Bob Carnagey is an outstanding soldier for life who exemplifies service beyond the uniform,” said U.S. Army Sgt. W. Douglas Gibbens, who serves as the Region 2 president of AUSA. “A Vietnam veteran, he continues to serve and to give back to his community, particularly to those who wear the uniform of our country and their families. He is a great addition to the long line of recipients of this prestigious award, which has been presented to generals and senators. The Indiana Chapter of the AUSA is proud to add Bob Carnagey's name to that list.”
In addition to assisting local veterans, Carnagey said his main mission in life is to assure that the Northwest Indiana community never forgets about the men and women who have sacrificed it all for our freedom.
“Just like the Folds of Honor continues, so does the responsibility the American public has to help fill the hole in the family’s life where the death has come,” Carnagey said.
“We have a responsibility to them because of the benefits we reap from the death of those individuals. Those families can never be repaired. … The hole that was created by that brother, dad, uncle, cousin, can’t be repaired. It’s up to us to let those family know those soldiers are never going to be forgotten.”