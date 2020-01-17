CROWN POINT — U.S. Rep Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, promised constituents on Friday he isn’t dead, he’s just vacating his office.
The 18-term congressman chatted with constituents at Bulldog Park on Friday about a range of issues, including Social Security, steel tariffs and projects throughout the Region.
Since taking office, quality of life has been a top priority, Visclosky said, and two things will help ensure Region communities continue to improve their standard of living.
“As since the first day I took office, my focus has been: How can we improve that average standard of living for people living in Northwest Indiana?” he said.
“I think today, two things are critical to make that happen. One is to begin to control the outrageous growth of health care costs in our country and secondly to make sure we do have an adequate number of good paying jobs throughout our regional economy."
In the coming years, Region residents can expect to see the completion of the South Shore West Lake Corridor commuter rail project, connecting Hammond and Dyer. That project, he said, is expected to break ground this year and is slated for completion by 2025. The South Shore double track project is supposed to break ground in 2021 and be completed three years later.
"Certainly as we proceed in 2020, we'll do everything I can to make sure those final, federal approvals are put in place so that construction does begin this year," he said.
Since last year's forum, Visclosky reminded those in the audience that the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was named the country's 61st national park and the first in Indiana.
"I think as we proceed into the future, we have to continue to look for other environmental areas to protect and preserve," Visclosky said. "I think it's the right thing to do, and I also think it makes economic sense."
Visclosky applauded former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson on the expansion of the Gary airport, adding he is "convinced" the city's new mayor, Jerome Prince, will build on the developments.
Though steel tariffs might not be as robust as some might have hoped, Visclosky said since the implementation of the tariffs, employment in basic steel, nationally, has increased. He added steel production has increased nationally.
The next step, he said, is encouraging the U.S. Department of Defense to continue to buy from American companies.
"We have to maximize the use of each one of our tax dollars and to support basic manufacturing, so you have a good, living wage," he said.
A couple of attendees inquired about Social Security and whether or not the program is in peril. Though the program is solvent until 2035, Visclosky said lawmakers shouldn't wait until time runs out to find a solution.
"We're in a critical year," he said. "2020 is the first time that we will now have to begin to draw down the trust fund that has been developed in Social Security because there is now not enough tax revenue and interest revenue, which is $85 billion a year, to pay for all of the current benefits ... let's not wait."
The congressman assured constituents he plans on staying in his Oak Avenue home in Gary, but he declined to announce who he is supporting to succeed him in office until filing closes.
"I want to thank all of you for giving me a great, incredible privilege and honor in life and that is to represent us in the United States Congress over these years," Visclosky said. "I have never tried to take that opportunity for granted."
Visclosky has three more town forums on Saturday:
• 11 a.m. at Purdue University Northwest — Library Student and Faculty Building, 1401 South U.S. 421, Westville
• 1 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
• 3 p.m. at Lake Station City Hall, 1969 Central Ave., Lake Station