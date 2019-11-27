WANISS hosts Festival of Trees

MUNSTER — The ladies of WANISS, the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society, host their 31st annual Festival of Trees luncheon Wednesday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Guests will have the opportunity to view and vote for uniquely decorated themed trees and shop from Region vendors while sipping the traditional Wassail.
To raise additional money for the Northwest Indiana Symphony, the WANISS ladies will be selling raffle tickets.
Boutiques open at 10 a.m., Wassail will be served at 11 and lunch at noon. Entertainment will be provided by the Crown Point High School singers at 1 p.m.
The WANISS ladies are also planning the second annual Children's Festival of Trees Holiday Breakfast Dec. 7.
Breakfast is served at either 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per adult, $8 per child. Guests can have their pictures taken with Santa and experience a musical instrument petting zoo.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to the WANISS Edith Root Scholarshp Fund, which enables young musicians from the Region to attend summer camp.