WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion

GARY — Gary school officials abruptly ended a Monday night meeting after advisory board members of the state takeover district questioned why they could not express their opinion of the school corporation's fall referendum campaign.
The Gary Community School Corp. is asking this November if residents will support a 52-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax increase to support teacher raises, extracurricular activities and student safety.
The referendum, if passed, would bring $8.9 million annually over eight years to the Gary Community School Corp. in what district leaders have called the quickest path toward ending state intervention in the indebted school system.
However, Robert Buggs, president of the Gary Community School Corp.'s nonvoting advisory board, says he believes the school corporation's manager is trying to silence critics of the referendum after he and other members of the board were cut off in a Monday night meeting.
The Gary Community School Corp. has broadcast live feeds of its advisory board meetings on Facebook during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the public and press were not allowed to attend Monday night's meeting in person.
Buggs said he and other members of the board disapprove of the referendum and hoped to bring a vote in the Monday night meeting to express their opinion on the proposed tax.
However, as the board turned to discussion of agenda items, Michael Tolbert, serving as an attorney for the Gary schools district, advised the board against public discussion of the referendum.
The attorney cited his interpretation of a state law that restricts the promotion of a referendum position in certain contexts several times upon the board members' request. He said he also informed members of the board of this law before the start of the meeting.
"You can talk about what you don't like, what power you think you have, but once you start talking about the referendum, you start talking about what your position is and what you think other folks' position should be, there's where you cross the line and that's where that's inappropriate," Tolbert advised the board.
Buggs and board member Carlos Tolliver pressed the attorney further to provide the exact language of the Indiana law, to which Tolbert responded, "It's not a requirement, neither is it customary for the lawyer to be questioned about what the law is specifically and be required to bring actual language to your liking. That's completely out of order and that's inappropriate."
"It's an attempt to stifle discussion about an issue," Tolliver could be heard saying just before the Gary schools Facebook feed cut out.
Buggs said he offered to drop discussion of the referendum and continue on with the meeting, but that managers in the district refused and left the room — none of which could be observed on video.
"It was very, very disrespectful to try to tell us what we can and cannot say," Buggs told The Times after the meeting. "They prevented us from the right to vote and our First Amendment right to speak."
Under the state law cited by Tolbert, school officials, including elected representatives, may personally advocate their position on a referendum as long as they are not using public funds.
A school corporation cannot promote a position "using facilities or equipment, including mail and messaging systems, owned by the school corporation ... unless equal access to the facilities or equipment is given to persons with a position opposite to that of the school corporation," according to the law.
In a prepared statement provided after the meeting, Gary Community Schools Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said the meeting "was paused to avoid any legal liability to the school corporation," after advisory board members "made statements in violation of the Indiana code, which prohibits the school corporation from promoting a position in the selected forum."
The board only made it to the second agenda item Monday night before the meeting was cut short. The Gary advisory board meets only once every three months during which time the district's chief financial officer and chief academic officer provide a quarterly report, as stated under Indiana's takeover law.
A district spokeswoman said the chief financial officer's and chief academic officer's reports were provided to advisory board members in their meeting packets. Those reports will be posted on the Gary schools website for public review later this week.
"In accordance with state statute, the GCSC Manager's report along with reports from the chief academic officer and chief financial officer were presented to advisory board members," McNulty said. "We remain committed to transparency and focused on providing a quality education for every child in the district."
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!