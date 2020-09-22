WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion

However, as the board turned to discussion of agenda items, Michael Tolbert, serving as an attorney for the Gary schools district, advised the board against public discussion of the referendum.

The attorney cited his interpretation of a state law that restricts the promotion of a referendum position in certain contexts several times upon the board members' request. He said he also informed members of the board of this law before the start of the meeting.

"You can talk about what you don't like, what power you think you have, but once you start talking about the referendum, you start talking about what your position is and what you think other folks' position should be, there's where you cross the line and that's where that's inappropriate," Tolbert advised the board.

Buggs and board member Carlos Tolliver pressed the attorney further to provide the exact language of the Indiana law, to which Tolbert responded, "It's not a requirement, neither is it customary for the lawyer to be questioned about what the law is specifically and be required to bring actual language to your liking. That's completely out of order and that's inappropriate."

"It's an attempt to stifle discussion about an issue," Tolliver could be heard saying just before the Gary schools Facebook feed cut out.