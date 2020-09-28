WATCH NOW: Escaped Lake County K-9 Dax found in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 that was reported missing Saturday has been found.
The newly introduced K-9 Dax was retrieved about 8 a.m. in a neighborhood off East Monitor Street after being first spotted about 7:20 a.m. near Timothy Ball Elementary School, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Search units swarmed the area when a resident notified police Dax was in her backyard at East Monitor Street and North Court Street. By the time teams checked, he had escaped and was jumping fences nearby, Martinez said.
Police found Dax trapped near a fence at East Monitor Street and North West Street.
Dax was checked at Coyne Animal Center in St. John. He has a slight abrasion on his back paw, which is likely due to running on concrete, Martinez said.
As of Monday morning, Dax was healthy and was being taken to get a bath.
He had been reported missing Saturday after he escaped his handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, Martinez said.
"Since it's a new environment and a new handler as well, a K-9 handler, when they were trying to get it into the house, the dog got startled and somehow got away from the handler. The leash came loose," Martinez said.
The department and officers from local agencies searched for Dax overnight Saturday into Sunday. The Sheriff's Department also deployed helicopters and drones to try and locate the K-9, Martinez said.
Dax is Ventrice's second K-9 within a year. Her first dog, K-9 Razor, became ill and was later exchanged for Dax. Ventrice has been with the Sheriff's Department for about two years, Martinez said.
Martinez told The Times on Sunday that the department "may be looking toward disciplinary actions." A final decision had yet to be announced as of Monday morning.
