WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty; Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee; and David Fossett, precinct captain for Gary's 2nd District, review election results at J's Breakfast Club they say favor the corporation's Nov. 3 referendum.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.

The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.

The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.

Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.

"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."

Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.

Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.

The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.

However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.

Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.

Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.

Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.

"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."

