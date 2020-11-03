WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum

GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.

The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.

+2 Gary schools to ask for tax increase to help end state takeover, fund teacher raises The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.

The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.

Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.

"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."

Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.

Gary school leaders discuss virtual learning, abandoned properties ahead of November referendum Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.