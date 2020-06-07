WATCH NOW: Lake Station protesters ask for police accountability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE STATION — As a group of protesters gathered outside Lake Station City Hall Sunday afternoon, their message was clear.

“By leaving the house today, stepping up and showing out, we stand in solidarity and in participation with the largest civil rights movement the world has ever seen,” said Anthony Horn, of Lake Station. “You will all look back on this time with a sense of pride and accomplishment for having been on the right side of history.”

Julian Darden encouraged those at the protest to continue to be enthusiastic about social justice and equality after Sunday's event. If their action stops, there won't be change, he said.

“What are you prepared to do?” Darden asked. “People are dying.”

Like other recent protests, rallies and marches in Northwest Indiana, the Lake Station protest featured many chants, including “no justice, no peace.”

“We have to know justice, we have to know our laws, we have to know our history to know our peace to know our liberty,” Darden said.

DeDjreanna Thames, of Portage, said many people don't understand what protesters mean when they chant, “no justice, no peace.” Some think it has to do with destruction, but that's not the message they are sending.