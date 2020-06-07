You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Lake Station protesters ask for police accountability
topical urgent

WATCH NOW: Lake Station protesters ask for police accountability

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — As a group of protesters gathered outside Lake Station City Hall Sunday afternoon, their message was clear.

“By leaving the house today, stepping up and showing out, we stand in solidarity and in participation with the largest civil rights movement the world has ever seen,” said Anthony Horn, of Lake Station. “You will all look back on this time with a sense of pride and accomplishment for having been on the right side of history.”

Julian Darden encouraged those at the protest to continue to be enthusiastic about social justice and equality after Sunday's event. If their action stops, there won't be change, he said.

“What are you prepared to do?” Darden asked. “People are dying.”

Like other recent protests, rallies and marches in Northwest Indiana, the Lake Station protest featured many chants, including “no justice, no peace.”

“We have to know justice, we have to know our laws, we have to know our history to know our peace to know our liberty,” Darden said.

DeDjreanna Thames, of Portage, said many people don't understand what protesters mean when they chant, “no justice, no peace.” Some think it has to do with destruction, but that's not the message they are sending.

“We're not going to stop letting our voices be heard, we're not going to stop protesting, we're not going to be silent, we're not going to sit down until we get the justice that people of color deserve,” Thames said.

Although the crowd cheered and raised their hands in support of those at Sunday's event, Horn said there were many who didn't want them there.

Horn said he received an onslaught of hateful, racist and threatening messages from many in the community while promoting the event on social media.

As he spoke, a large group of bikers drove down Central Avenue multiple times in support of the protesters. Horn said that was in the place of a march.

“Lake Station didn't want us to march, Lake Station didn't want us to take to the streets because these people are ... afraid of change, and that's what's wrong this community,” Horn said.

In an effort to bring change, Horn said he has created a list of demands for Lake Station administration.

“We would like a city-sponsored and funded program in which individuals can publicize and comment upon their experiences with the local police,” Horn said.

He also said he wants a commitment to increase the use of body cameras for police, and “we demand that the Lake Station Police Department refuse to cooperate with (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in detaining our most valued neighbors.”

He also told the crowd he wants justice for Walter C. Evans and Brandon Haywood.

Evans fell ill in 2010 while in the Lake Station city jail and later died. It was alleged officer William Taylor failed to seek medical attention for Evans. Taylor was fired in 2014, but he was reinstated by order of a Lake Superior Court judge in 2015.

Haywood died in 2002. Police said at the time that Haywood was advancing on them while holding broken liquor bottles. They have said they were forced to shoot Haywood when he refused to back down.

Following an 18-month grand jury investigation, no charges were filed against police involved in the shooting. Haywood's family was awarded nearly $1 million in a civil settlement with the city.

Gallery: Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout

Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout

Protests erupted over the weekend in the Region to condemn police brutality, specifically the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Here's a look at coverage of the weekend's events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts