WATCH NOW: Officials ID child, man killed in Gary house fire

GARY — A 6-year-old girl and 30-year-old man died in a house fire early Tuesday in the 500 block of Maryland Street, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

A grandmother self-evacuated and was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital, where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, he said.

The Lake County Coroner's office identified the girl as Ciara Brown, who was pronounced dead about 5:40 a.m., and the man as Dennis Liggins, who was pronounced dead about 9:20 a.m. Both lived in the home.

Fire officials initially said Liggins was 21 years old.

Gary firefighters were first called to the two-story home about 4:45 a.m. They were able to enter through a back door, where they found the deceased man in a bedroom toward the back of the house, O'Donnell said.

Firefighters continued the search and found the 6-year-old. She was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where she was pronounced dead, O'Donnell said.

A second family was living in the second story of the home, but were able to escape the blaze, O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said investigators do not suspect foul play in the fire. An investigation remained underway as of Tuesday morning.