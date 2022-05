WATCH NOW: Police academy graduates disperse throughout Region to serve

HOBART — After several weeks of intense training, 41 graduates crossed the threshold from being a recruit to a police officer in order to disperse throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond.

Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy welcomed its 47th graduating class into a new stage of their lives on Friday at the Hobart Police Department.

Keynote speaker James Olszewski, Indiana State Police Board president, gave the graduates sage advice, urging them to remember the heart of why they chose to be an officer to guide them through the more challenging times.

"You have chosen a very wonderful and rewarding career in very difficult times," he said. "Over the years, law enforcement has (come) under attack. You're going to be under a microscope. You'll be held to the highest standards, physically, mentally and legally. Yet with all of that looming over you, you still all answered the call. You haven't given up on the citizens of Indiana when they need you the most."

The graduating class reminisced on how far they had come, from pushing through physical training to forming close friendships with classmates who were once strangers.

In her speech, Madeline Miner, the class president, recalled the funny moments, too, such as when a recruit got chased by a goose or when a fellow student's dog devoured his uniform belt. Miner said even as the class moves on after graduation, the bonds they formed will still hold strong.

"We are going to see some crazy stuff," she said. "It's inevitable with the profession we have chosen. ...Some of us have been depressed before, some of us have gone through stuff nobody else has but all of us have each other's backs. I can only speak for myself for the class, but years down the road, if you run into a brick wall and need something, or need someone to reach out to, you can contact me or anyone else in our class. In the beginning, I always saw myself at graduation, but I didn't expect to pick up all these brothers and sisters along the way. I want to say I love you guys and I will always have your six no matter what. ...We have fought our hardest to be here today."

Miner began this week as one of the four new Gary Police Department officers who graduated Friday, to the delight of Gary Chief of Police Brian Evans, who was one of the many chiefs in attendance.

"We have a great, diverse group of recruits," Evans said. "We got our first recruit of Palestinian dissent and another female on our department. Our department is now at 60% diversity and we are very proud of that."

As he lined up at the front of the room to take the oath, Nathaniel Albanese was surprised as his four-year-old daughter, November, rushed up to him for a hug in front of the crowd. Albanese now serves with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

"Its very surreal," Albanese said of graduating. "It's going to take a few days to digest."

Tiffany Beemsterboer, who is now a Schererville officer, said she is ready to hit the road.

"The biggest thing I am excited to continue learning," she said. "I know I have a long road ahead but I am super excited about that."

Schererville Chief of Police Pete Sormaz, who is a past NILEA graduate, said he is elated for the six new officers joining his department.

"They all have scored so high in the classes," Sormaz said. "I am confident our citizens are getting the best recruits."

As he watched the young officers file out in their fresh uniforms, NILEA Executive Director Jim Markle said he knows the Region continues to be protected by the best.

Markle said NILEA has expanded over the years and churns out successful officers throughout Northwest Indiana, now extending to South Bend, Elkhart and St. Joseph County. Most of the recruits began their new careers days after graduation, which he said is a credit to NILEA's networking abilities to help individuals find ample career opportunities.

"To me, what I stress from the beginning is that I have to feel confident that if one of my loved ones calls 911, these officers can perform at the very best," Markle said. "That's the goal of these 15 weeks. I have 100% faith all of them will go out and perform in an exemplary manner and give the best service possible to the communities they will serve in."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.