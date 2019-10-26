VALPARAISO — If you’re really into board games, then the Saving Throw NWI Gaming Club may be for you. But be warned — these young people come ready to play, socialize and have fun.
Oh, and you can bring your own board games, too.
Nathan Klumpe is in charge of the weekly gaming sessions that take place in the fellowship hall at Trinity Lutheran Church. The group’s name is a pun from Dungeons and Dragons, coincidentally one of the more popular games.
As Klumpe, 27, of Valparaiso, explained, the group began a little more than three years ago as a small group of friends meeting at the home of Klumpe and his wife Elly. The group grew quickly, so much so that members started meeting at Valparaiso Mennonite Church.
That growth continued, and six months ago the gaming club began meeting at Trinity Lutheran.
“Board games are for all ages,” Nathan Klumpe said, “but we’re seeing a significant number of young adults, people 18-31. At a time when so many people text or chat online, this is face-to-face communication.”
Elly Klumpe, 26, added, “I like the community aspect — being with friends and doing something. These people are really competitive, and that’s fun.”
Eventually, Nathan Klumpe said, the group will have its own home and offer social services and counseling. This counseling includes health, financial, legal and spiritual. Although the group meets in a church hall, Klumpe stresses it is not a faith-based organization.
“A lot of people are hesitant about being in a church,” Klumpe said. “They think there’s a spiritual component, but, no, this is separate from the church.”
Popular games, Klumpe noted, include Catan, Munchkin, Magic the Gathering and Red Dragon Inn. All told, he added, this “little community” of players has 130 members. Many of them, coming from Valparaiso, Chesterton, LaPorte and Portage, learned abut the club through Facebook.
Travis Fry, 23, of Valparaiso, wants to become a state trooper. He started playing board games while in college. “It gets me to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of friends,’ he said. “Plus, in the middle of the week, this gives me a place to relax.”
For Chesterton resident Lindsey Burgess, 20, the gaming club is a place “where I can meet nice people and try different games, ones I wouldn’t try on my own.”
The boxes of those games fill a table in the fellowship hall.
For Jason Warne, 30, one of the group leaders, Saving Throw is a community “where we come for the games, but in a safe environment that’s welcoming, where people are going to be happy to see you.”
A Valparaiso resident, Warne added, “Some places are toxic or bad for women, and we’ve known people who’ve had bad experiences. We’ve made certain that’s not a factor here.”
Another Valparaiso resident, Matthew Cunningham, 28, added, “I just enjoy the experience that different table games offer. There’s some strategy involved, and this group allows people to be more social. They can explore things they couldn’t do with video games.”
Cunningham also noted, “This group is a much better way to meet people than at a bar. It’s open face. It’s nice to have tactile interaction that’s lacking these days.”
Maria Hewitt, a 20-something member from Valparaiso, was raised with board games and card games. Saving Throw, she said, “helps me connect with people. It brings a smile to my face. It makes me happy to see other people happy.”