What's that odor? Multiple North Township communities report gas-like smell from unknown source

NORTH TOWNSHIP — Several communities in North Township reported catching whiffs of a gas odor outside Thursday.
There were reports of the smell coming from residents in Hammond, East Chicago, Munster and more, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.
Smith said the majority of calls about the stench were in the afternoon with three residents calling within an hour to report it. The reports came from different locations and the scent was not concentrated in any particular area.
“Each time we arrived in an area to investigate, the smell was gone,” Smith said.
Local environmental agencies were contacted but Smith said a source of the smell has not yet been found. He said there is possibility northern winds are carrying the scent from an industrial area.
The calls were coming in from residents across North Township and its surrounding communities.
NIPSCO began receiving calls about natural gas odor in the air earlier Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson said. The company immediately dispatched crews to take readings at the locations but were unable to find a source. Calls continued coming into NIPSCO throughout the evening but a source had not been determined as of Thursday night.
Customers can call 1-800-4NIPSCO to report issues with utilities.
