MERRILLVILLE — Thanks to a grant from Whole Foods and the Whole Kids Foundation, TradeWinds was able to build a garden this summer for its organization in Merrillville.
"We're trying to create a wellness program at TradeWinds and all that ties into it," said Lisa Tatina, director of development and marketing for TradeWinds. "We're trying to focus on kids eating healthier, learning how healthy it is to have vegetables, how it is to take care of a project like this."
Whole Kids Foundation is a charitable organization that provides children access to healthy food choices through partnerships with schools, educators and organizations. The organization's mission is to “support schools and inspire families to improve children’s nutrition and wellness," according to its website. Whole Kids Foundation maintains a narrow focus on its existing grant programs for schools, which include school gardens, salad bars, and healthy teachers.
The grant allowed TradeWinds to build a garden at 5095 70th Ave. in Merrillville. TradeWinds operates a group home at the address for residential living of adults 18 and older who have special needs.
TradeWinds provides services for children of all abilities and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities including childcare and Adult Day Activity Program and Training (ADAPT).
"We actually went a little too big on it," Tatina said. "We planted everything ... we've got tons of tomatoes, we even got pumpkins, sweet corn ..."
TradeWinds started planting after Mother's Day this May. Tatina said the weather delayed the planting until May.
Everything in the garden is organic — from the dirt to the seeds — because the children "can't have anything to do with it if it's not organic," Tatina said.
Consumers who live on the property take care of everyday garden chores, Tatina said. The residents take care of the watering and kids in the programs have fun helping out by weeding the garden.
"It's built into their summer camp curriculum, so they have to come out there a certain amount of time," Tatina said.
The location of the garden and the garden beds were specifically built to be accessible by wheelchair users.
"The consumers love it," Tatina said.
Whole Foods also paid for seeds, plants, flowers, wind chimes, stakes, ties, gloves, shovels and other gardening equipment.
Comcast donated the landscaping for the homes and helped install it May 4 on Comcast Cares Day. Comcast also donated and installed a fence to surround the garden to keep animals out.
TradeWinds also put in compost dirt supplied from the Public Works Department in Valparaiso. Tatina said she believes the dirt has a lot to do with the success of the plants.