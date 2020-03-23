Woman caught on video at center of CVS arson investigation, cops say

HAMMOND — A woman allegedly caught on surveillance footage outside of a CVS pharmacy on Sunday is now at the center of a possible arson investigation.

Hammond police received a call at about 2:08 p.m. in reference to a fire at the CVS pharmacy at 6445 Calumet Avenue, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.

Employees said the fire started about 1:30 p.m. before being doused by firefighters. They said the drugstore is closed indefinitely.

Officers said they spoke with the Hammond Fire Department, who said no initial evidence pointed to arson, Kellogg said.

The fire started in a garbage can outside the business and spread to a wall of the CVS building, Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf told The Times on Sunday.

The first was out within five minutes of firefighters' arrival, he said.

Wind carried black smoke and could be seen for some distance, Margraf said. Heat from the fire cracked the front window of the store.

Fire crews responded and put the fire out within five minutes. Margraf said with broken front windows and likely water damage, the store could easily see $50,000 in repair costs.