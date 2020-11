Woman found dead by firefighters responding to garage blaze, officials say

GARY — Officials are investigating the death of a woman Monday found after firefighters responded to a garage fire in the 300 block of east 43rd Avenue in Gary.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Gary address shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and pronounced the woman dead at 12:40 p.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said his department was dispatched to the Gary home in the late morning hours Monday.

The woman's identity in unknown to investigators at this time, O'Donnell said, and her manner of death was listed as pending in the coroner's release.

Officials were still investigating at the scene around 4:30 p.m. O'Donnell said.

Other agencies involved include the Gary Police Department, the Gary Fire Department, the Indiana Fire Marshall, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County CSI and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

