Work approved for new Dyer fire station

DYER — Though the town's new fire station is months away from breaking ground, the Redevelopment Commission has signed off on various task orders for the project.

During a meeting on Thursday, commission members unanimously approved Task Order 19-06, which will allow Robinson Engineering to put together a bid package for fencing at the future station.

It also approved supplemental Task Order 19-02-S1 unanimously, which authorizes Robinson Engineering to provide lighting calculations and design for the rear of the fire station and the parking lot to the east, and includes the work into the Central Park site plan contract, which is being prepared by CSK Architects, records show.

The task order process assigns specific costs to parts of the project, said Town Manager Tom DeGiulio.

The future fence will have pillars in the front and a black chain link along the back, DeGiulio reminded the commission members. The fence task order is not to exceed $6,800 and the supplemental lighting task order is not to exceed $7,300.

