LAPORTE — A LaPorte man killed May 24 while driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road in Gary was a former police officer-turned-pastor.
Kevin Galloway, 50, was lead pastor of Christ Church in LaPorte and Michigan City. He was also a former LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy and Indiana State Police trooper.
His funeral is scheduled at 2 p.m. today at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.
LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said he and Galloway were shift partners on patrol duty for two years in the early 1990s before he left to become a state trooper at the Connersville post.
Galloway was also a groomsman in the sheriff’s wedding in 1995.
Boyd said early in their relationship, Galloway talked often about his faith and life being too short. He wasn't surprised when Galloway he entered the clergy after his close to 10 years with state police.
"I really believe ministry was his calling,’’ Boyd said.
According to state police, Galloway was westbound in the eastbound lanes before 4 a.m. on May 24 in a 2019 Toyota Avalon.
An oncoming semitrailer swerved around him before he was hit by another oncoming semitrailer near the Grant Street exit.
Police said toxicology results were pending. Those results from the Indiana State Police laboratory can take up to 12 weeks to process.