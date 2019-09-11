{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 14-year-old boy was found at the bottom of a high school pool and was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Lake County Sheriff’s police responded to the possible drowning at Calumet High School, at 3900 Calhoun in unincorporated Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a news release.

The 14-year-old male was found unresponsive in the pool, which was opened to players after football practice, the release said.

The teen was taken to Community Hospital in Munster. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.

The condition of the teen was unknown Wednesday night.

