EAST CHICAGO — When it comes to art, Marco Salazar offers young people simple advice: practice, practice, practice.
“If you enjoy doing something, keep doing it,” Salazar counseled members of the East Chicago Katharine House Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday. “Drawing is just a tool to create anything you can think of in your imagination.”
Showing samples of his works that have appeared around the Region, Salazar added, “You can never practice enough. If you make a mistake, learn from your mistake.”
Salazar worked at the club the previous week on a mural of the Cline Avenue Bridge for the youth facility’s game room. The mural, which shows a semi driving across the bridge with a boat on the water below, took four days to complete.
A product of East Chicago Central High School and Columbia College in Chicago, Salazar had his first art show at age 12. That was 33 years ago for the now 45-year-old professional artist.
“No matter what you want to do,” he told young people, “you have to go to school.”
An art instructor at the East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy, Salazar is taking a break from teaching to focus more on art projects. That work includes a painting of local basketball star E’Twaun Moore on a 45-foot-high water tower.
Salazar explained step by step how he started and completed the bridge mural.
“If you can draw, that’s just the beginning,” he said.
Craftsmanship, Salazar said, can lead to many careers, including fashion design, architecture, graphic design and engineering.
“I have fun at what I do,” Salazar said. “It’s never work.”
Among his favorite projects is a customized boat for a disc jockey from Norway. Having worked in North and South America, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, Salazar hopes to paint in Europe.
Brushing shoulders with rock stars and television and movie stars, Salazar said singer Lenny Kravitz owns one of his paintings.
Two years ago, using automotive spray paint, he painted the car of a staff member at Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. Improvising on the project, Salazar finished the vehicle in three hours while painting before 300 onlookers.
Other painting projects have included album covers, homes, baby rooms, rec rooms and businesses.
Salazar had no lack of questions from his young audience.
Tyriana Cobb, 16, a club junior staff member from East Chicago, commented, “His talk was very interesting. I’ve seen some of his murals, and it was very interesting to hear how he did them.”
Cline Avenue Bridge commissioned Salazar’s mural at the club. Terry Velligan, general manager on the building project scheduled for completion in 2020, grew up in East Chicago and attended the youth club.
“I felt it was a great opportunity for Cline Avenue Bridge to support the community,” Velligan said. “And this club is something close to my heart.”