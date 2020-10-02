Lake officials gear up for Nov. 3 election

CROWN POINT — Lake County election officials are preparing for the toughest challenges this season could bring.

Members of the Lake County elections board met Thursday to discuss routine and extraordinary challenges that Nov. 3 balloting represents.

The board conducted its public test of the county's hundreds of electronic voting machines to ensure they are in working order next month.

The board also approved its lineup of about 350 polling places, with minor changes from the June 2 primary election.

Election workers sent out more than 15,000 mail-in absentee ballots last month, and the number is likely to grow in the next three weeks.

"We have a record number of absentee ballots. We need to avoid mass confusion," board member Dana Dumezich said.

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday at 11 locations across the county.

The ballot features contests for president, governor, state legislative seat, as well as Lake government offices, Superior Court judicial retention referendums and school board races around the county.