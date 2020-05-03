Lake Prosecutor Carter wins Distinguished Barrister award

He said he sentenced the protesters to do community service at Planned Parenthood, but later rescinded that order when he learned how committed the protesters were to stopping legalized abortion.

Later that same year, Gov. Evan Bayh appointed Carter to become Lake County Prosecutor, filling a vacancy created by the departure of Jon E. DeGuilio, who became U.S. Attorney.

Voters later elected and have since re-elected Carter as prosecutor six more times, making him one of the longest-tenured county prosecutors in the state.

He has led several initiatives as prosecutor.

Carter announced in 2016 he would stop the long-standing practice of letting accused drunken drivers plead to lesser charges to avoid the full penalties of conviction for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

Carter reacted in 2017 to complaints about abandoned police investigations of rape complaints by forming an all-female team of deputy prosecutors to step up police investigations of alleged rapes and prosecuted them in court.

Carter has long served as a board member of the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys, Inc. and serves on the executive committee of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.