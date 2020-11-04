Lake sees high turnout as incumbent Tippy defeats Scheub

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy said he spent a pleasant Wednesday morning receiving congratulations on his reelection victory.
“I’d like to thank the voters for trusting me with another term, and I look forward to working with my constituents and other county officials for another four years,” Tippy said.
Tippy had to defeat Crown Point Democrat Gerry Scheub, as he did four years ago. Scheub had held a lock on the second district commissioner seat from 1996 to 2016, before losing in 2016 to Tippy.
But Scheub said early this year he couldn’t let Tippy run unopposed for reelection. Scheub put his name on the ballot for one more campaign in a political career spanning five decades.
Tippy received 58% of the vote Tuesday, winning by an even larger margin than he did four years ago.
Tippy won by 3,333 votes in 2016 and was holding about a 15,000 vote lead over Scheub Wednesday, with about 96% of the votes counted by mid-day Wednesday.
Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said the remaining uncounted precincts wouldn’t make a significant difference in the outcome of the commissioner race.
Tippy said, “Four years ago, about 75,000 votes were cast in our race. This year it was more like 95,000 votes, which means either more voters have moved into the district or more voted."
The vote tally won’t be final and official until Nov. 13.
Tippy campaigned on a record of making county government more efficient, less costly. He said he ended political favoritism in public works contracts.
The three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners wields the executive powers of county government, awarding tens of millions of dollars annually in private vendor contracts for supplies, equipment, technical advice and capital improvements.
Tippy’s efforts have helped stall some county purchases put before him and fellow commissioners in a battle over who should control the county's purchasing and data processing departments.
Tippy said it was gratifying that the voters sided with him on spending controls.
In the county's other contested race, Regina “Gina” Pimentel won the race for Lake County recorder Tuesday with a more than 40,000 vote lead over her Republican opponent Rose Hejl.
“I’m just glad its over and I can get down to doing my job," Pimentel said Wednesday.
She said she began considering a run for recorder about two years ago.
“I was doing the job as the chief deputy and gaining confidence I could be the recorder myself and that is what is going to happen Jan. 1. There is no learning curve for me,” Pimentel said
In uncontested county government elections, David Pastrick won the Lake County coroner’s office and Surveyor Bill Emerson and third district County Commissioner Michael Repay were reelected to new terms.
Pastrick led the Democratic party ticket Tuesday, receiving more than 146,000 votes.
