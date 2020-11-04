Lake sees high turnout as incumbent Tippy defeats Scheub

CROWN POINT — Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy said he spent a pleasant Wednesday morning receiving congratulations on his reelection victory.

“I’d like to thank the voters for trusting me with another term, and I look forward to working with my constituents and other county officials for another four years,” Tippy said.

Tippy had to defeat Crown Point Democrat Gerry Scheub, as he did four years ago. Scheub had held a lock on the second district commissioner seat from 1996 to 2016, before losing in 2016 to Tippy.

But Scheub said early this year he couldn’t let Tippy run unopposed for reelection. Scheub put his name on the ballot for one more campaign in a political career spanning five decades.

Tippy received 58% of the vote Tuesday, winning by an even larger margin than he did four years ago.

Tippy won by 3,333 votes in 2016 and was holding about a 15,000 vote lead over Scheub Wednesday, with about 96% of the votes counted by mid-day Wednesday.

Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said the remaining uncounted precincts wouldn’t make a significant difference in the outcome of the commissioner race.