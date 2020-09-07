Lake Station approves chicken ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — The City Council has given its authorization for backyard chickens on residential parcels of less than 5 acres.

The panel voted 6-1 recently to adopt an ordinance allowing residents to keep up to five chickens on their properties. Councilman Dewey Lemley voted against the measure.

Councilman Neil Anderson said no roosters are be permitted, and residents need to obtain an annual permit that carries a $10 charge.

All chickens must be kept in an enclosed area that can’t exceed 75 square feet, and owners are required to follow all applicable health regulations.

The ordinance also requires the chicken owners to obtain at least $100,000 in liability insurance coverage.

Anderson said the chicken ordinance will be strictly enforced, and those failing to follow the measure will lose their privilege to raise chickens.

Councilman Rick Long said he believes the city’s code enforcement officer will have troubles enforcing the ordinance.

“He’ll never be able to stay on top of this ordinance,” Long said. “He’s overwhelmed now.”

Long said he knows of people who are already raising chickens.