LAKE STATION — A Lake Station Public Works employee had a suspended license when he struck a parked vehicle while driving a city garbage truck, city officials said.
Shane Smentek said he was distracted by a wasp in the truck when he struck the vehicle July 10, according to Adrian Vera, Lake Station’s superintendent of Public Works.
Vera said Smentek has been suspended without pay since the incident. He recommends the Board of Public Works and Safety terminate Smentek’s employment with Lake Station.
The board conducted a disciplinary/termination hearing Friday, and it now will review all information associated with the incident.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the board will issue a written ruling by next week.
Vera told the panel he traveled to the scene of the collision after learning of the incident. He said Smentek told him a wasp flew in the truck and distracted him.
“He just veered off the road and hit a parked vehicle,” Vera said.
He said the vehicle and refuse truck sustained damage, but it wasn’t severe. The city’s insurance company is handling the matter, Vera said.
Following the collision, police determined Smentek had a suspended license and then issued a citation.
According to city records, Smentek’s license has been suspended since December 2018. Prior to the crash, Smentek reportedly didn’t inform Vera that his driving privileges were not valid. He also didn’t explain to Vera what caused the suspension of his license, Vera said.
Smentek has been a Lake Station employee for about one year, and his license was valid when he was hired. He initially started as seasonal help and later became a full-time worker, Vera said.
Smentek didn’t attend Friday’s hearing, but Cassandra Stigger, a representative of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, was at the session on his behalf.
Stigger said Smentek told her he planned to resign from his position. She asked him to submit a letter of resignation, but he hadn’t as of Friday morning.
Although Smentek indicated he would resign, the Board of Public Works indicated it preferred to move forward with the hearing.