Lake Station has productive year despite challenges

LAKE STATION — There’s no doubt 2020 has included many challenges, but the city has had several accomplishments in the last 12 months.
“It’s been a trying year, but I try to find positive in whatever is thrown my way,” Mayor Bill Carroll said.
Amid a pandemic that caused City Hall to be closed to the public at times and change the way in which the municipality typically operates, Lake Station has tackled some issues that have been around for years.
“We’ve got a good team in place,” Carroll said. “Even with COVID, we’ve made big strides.”
This year’s accomplishments include paving nearly nine miles of road throughout the city, he said.
City officials said some of the roads that were improved this year haven’t been paved in decades, and Lake Station was unable to complete significant street enhancements until now because of a lack of funding.
The city received $1 million for roadwork in 2019 through the state’s Community Crossings grant program. The city also was awarded about $900,000 this year in Community Crossings money.
Carroll said improving the appearance of the city has been another focus in 2020.
He said Lake Station razed close to 30 blighted and vacant residences throughout the community this year.
“We’re just trying to clean up the city,” Carroll said.
That’s not the only benefit when homes are torn down, he said.
The empty lots are then sold so new homes can be built in the community, which results in the properties returning to the tax roll.
As blighted areas are addressed and new homes are built, it also can inspire others to spruce up their properties.
Carroll said the city has used grant money to tear down some of the homes, and city workers have handled some of the demolition work when possible.
“Our guys have been training” to raze structures, Carroll said.
He said efforts to eliminate blight will continue in 2021.
Besides addressing roads and the aesthetics of the city, there also is an emphasis on underground infrastructure.
Lake Station is completing an estimated $1.2 million in sanitary sewer upgrades that have long been needed. That’s involved replacing two lift stations and relining a sewer main.
The city also is planning for stormwater enhancements to address issues in the system that have been causing flooding problems for years.