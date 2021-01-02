Lake Station has productive year despite challenges

LAKE STATION — There’s no doubt 2020 has included many challenges, but the city has had several accomplishments in the last 12 months.

“It’s been a trying year, but I try to find positive in whatever is thrown my way,” Mayor Bill Carroll said.

Amid a pandemic that caused City Hall to be closed to the public at times and change the way in which the municipality typically operates, Lake Station has tackled some issues that have been around for years.

“We’ve got a good team in place,” Carroll said. “Even with COVID, we’ve made big strides.”

This year’s accomplishments include paving nearly nine miles of road throughout the city, he said.

City officials said some of the roads that were improved this year haven’t been paved in decades, and Lake Station was unable to complete significant street enhancements until now because of a lack of funding.

The city received $1 million for roadwork in 2019 through the state’s Community Crossings grant program. The city also was awarded about $900,000 this year in Community Crossings money.

Carroll said improving the appearance of the city has been another focus in 2020.