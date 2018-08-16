LAKE STATION — The Police Department is accepting applications for full-time probationary officers and lateral hires from other departments.
Candidates for probationary officer must be 21 to 36 years old at the time of appointment and pass written and physical agility tests.
Lateral hire applicants will be offered starting salary and benefit incentive commensurate with their law enforcement experience. Salary ranges from $37,700 to $54,982 depending on experience.
The purpose of the hiring process is to create a list for hiring officers. The list will be used for one year or until the department runs out of qualified applicants to hire.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 3. A $25 administrative fee is due when an application is dropped off.
Applications are available at the Police Department, 1969 Central Ave.